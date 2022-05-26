NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a packed house at St. Maria Goretti Church in New Orleans East as residents and city leaders gathered to discuss solutions to District E’s crime problem.



“It’s not a one trick pony that can solve this. It has to be an all-out effort across multiple fronts, across multiple departments, across multiple walks of life in order for us to touch every person in order to stop this,” said Justin McCormick with Leaders of Color.



One main topic of conversation among District E residents was the concern over truancy and how it relates to the skyrocketing crime.



“We need to build an administrative staff, a separate and apart from our instructors and they need to go back to the way when it was back in the old days when we were coming up when the administrator contacted you if you were a no-show,” said a concerned resident in the crowd.



Others urged parents to take accountability for their children.



“The first time they bring that dirty money home, you say, ‘don’t bring that money in here,’ but the next time they come in and start paying the bills, it becomes ‘boy, be careful’,” said Norris Henderson, founder of Vote Nola.



Residents weren’t the only ones there. NOPD officers who live in New Orleans East came to share their experiences and show their support.



“Just like I protect and serve, I’ve been a victim. My brand new car’s been broken into, it costs me a fortune to get it repaired. So, I’m not here just representing the police department, I am New Orleans East,” said NOPD Capt. Michelle Woodfork.



Attendees also recommended fixing street lights, blighted properties and creating more recreational programs.

City leaders said they’re taking every suggestion into consideration.