NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road in New Orleans East has become notorious for crime.

Since January, there have been at least six shootings, resulting in five murders and a fatal stabbing. Residents say because of the New Orlean Police Department’s staffing shortage, there are fewer patrols, and criminals take advantage of that.



“You never see cops on Chef Highway, you know? You never see them ever riding, you know?” said Charles Heley.

“They know that they don’t see any visibility in a certain area, they feel like they can do what they want and get by with it,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.



So, why is this specific intersection such a hotspot for crime? We asked New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas, who represents the area, for his take.



“There’s been increased activity with drugs, some of the violence that’s happened, and one of the things I’m seeing when I’m out there is we’re seeing more johns and pimps show up,” said Thomas.



Residents say they understand the manpower shortage the NOPD is facing but are unsure how the ongoing issues at Chef and Downman will be addressed.



“Can’t nothing be done, they haven’t stopped it all this time so it seems like they don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do,” said Heley.



Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, says she tries to avoid the intersection but added it’s not just New Orleans East dealing with violence: it’s the entire city.



“There was a shooting on the bridge and I was grazed, and this was on the Westbank,”



Regardless, residents say they refuse to let criminals deter them from living their everyday lives.

“I’m not going to let them keep me inside. I’m not going to get afraid of them,”

Councilman Thomas said he has requested additional lighting at Chef and Downman to help with safety concerns.

We asked the NOPD what they’re doing to combat crime in that area and we did not get a response.