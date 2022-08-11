NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans East Hospital has announced it will host a drive-thru baby formula giveaway on Friday. Beginning at 1 p.m., families can pick up a case of formula at no charge.
Event Details
- Friday, August 11
- 1 to 5 p.m.
- New Orleans East Hospital (5620 Read Blvd.)
- Open to the public
- Given out on a first-come, first-served basis
Organizers say visitors will receive one case of Similac Pro-Total Comfort formula while supplies are available. Those interested are asked to rsvp by emailing Eica.Lambert@lcmchealth.org.
Need more information? Call 504-702-4243.