NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans East Hospital has announced it will host a drive-thru baby formula giveaway on Friday. Beginning at 1 p.m., families can pick up a case of formula at no charge.

Event Details

Friday, August 11

1 to 5 p.m.

New Orleans East Hospital (5620 Read Blvd.)

Open to the public

Given out on a first-come, first-served basis

Organizers say visitors will receive one case of Similac Pro-Total Comfort formula while supplies are available. Those interested are asked to rsvp by emailing Eica.Lambert@lcmchealth.org.

Need more information? Call 504-702-4243.