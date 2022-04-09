NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Easter Bunny is making an early appearance in New Orleans East.

Silk Me Kids, a children’s haircut parlor, hosted their Sixth Annual Easter Jam where families enjoyed food, Easter treats and even a gaming trailer!

The owner of Silk Me Kids, Meme Kelly, received support from local vendors and businesses, as well as city leaders, like New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas and New Orleans Police Community Advisory Board President Anthony Jackson, Jr.

Kelly says her motivation behind continuing to host this event is the children.

“Because it gives the kids something to look forward to,” explained Kelly. “We’re rolling into the spring season, so it just gives them more things to be active with, to just let their hair down, to just have a good time.”