New Orleans (March 25, 2022) – New Orleans high-flying standout Derek St. Hilaire has been selected to the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans on Thursday, March 31.

St. Hilaire is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.

St. Hilaire has proven to be one of the most dynamic scorers and leapers in all of college basketball during his standout career at New Orleans. He averaged 20.1 points per game this year for the Privateers, second-most of any player in the Southland conference. A first-team All-Conference performer this season, St. Hilaire has established himself as one of the nation’s best leapers, with numerous highlight reel dunks making the rounds on social media over the course of his career.

Tickets for the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are on sale now. Individual tickets begin at $10 and special rates for groups of 10 or more are also available at www.collegeslam.com. The event is also staging a donation drive to support tornado relief efforts. Any fan bringing personal hygiene items, including soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant or feminine hygiene products, to be donated to families in need will be given a free ticket to attend the event. Products must be in their original packaging in order to be donated.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites twenty-four of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship, the TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship and the Applebee’s Team Shootout. The winners of the TaxAct Men’s and Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.

Since the event’s inception, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships before moving on to the professional ranks, including Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Denzel Valentine, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Odyssey Sims, Tiffany Hayes, Tiffany Mitchell and Ariel Atkins.

A complete roster of participants in the 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event. For more information, visit CollegeSlam.com, follow us on Twitter (@CollegeSLAM) and Instagram (@College_Slam) and like us on Facebook.

