NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans criminologist Peter Scharf died following a brief illness on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to a statement from LSU Health New Orleans.

Scharf served as a member of the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and Public Health and was the founding director of the University of New Orleans Center for Society, Law and Justice.

Interim Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans Steve Nelson said in a statement, “One of the country’s leading experts in corrections criminal justice research, field assessments, performance metrics, police deadly force training, and the public health aspects of crime, Dr. Scharf dedicated his life to studying and educating everyone from students to policymakers, law enforcement and the public to develop and implement strategies and policies to prevent or reduce crime.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also issued a statement saying, “The City of New Orleans lost a devoted public servant whose extensive knowledge helped foster a justice system that is more accountable, coordinated, equitable and effective. As a renowned criminologist, professor and founding director of the University of New Orleans’ Center for Society, Law and Justice, the legacy that Dr. Scharf leaves behind is seen every day not only in the lives of the students he so positively impacted but also in the overall public safety policies and practices in place today. His dedication, professionalism and service to our City will always be remembered. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.”

