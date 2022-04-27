NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway weekend for an Uptown couple turned into a crime scene.



“It’s very shocking and very violating to know that, you know, to know that somebody was in there going through all of our things and essentially helping themselves to the place,” said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous.



A home on Constance Street, burglarized in broad daylight Saturday afternoon. The victim says the suspects stole thousand of dollars worth of valuable, sentimental items.



“Just really horrible to find all of your stuff thrown around everywhere and stepped on,” he said.



The victim says once the burglars got into the gate, they broke into his house, stole his fiancé’s key’s, packed up the car and drove away.



The victim also mentioned that response time from the New Orleans Police Department was slower than expected.



“Didn’t get a response that evening, and then ended up calling multiple times,” said the victim.



However, when questioned about response times earlier this week, the New Orleans Police Department released a statement that reads in part:

The primary mission is to provide prompt and professional police services to all citizens. The utmost consideration and priority is given to ensure the NOPD can respond to all calls for service in an efficient and effective manner. New Orleans Police Department

Police are still searching for the suspects responsible for this weekend’s Uptown burglary. As for the victim, he says this is just one of dozens of crimes he’s experienced in his 17 years living in New Orleans.



“I’ve been asked, you know, why do you stay and to be honest, I don’t have a good answer as to why I’m staying at this point,”

The victim says the NOPD has been very involved in the case and that officers have pinpointed the area where his fiancé’s car maybe. So far, they have not found the car or the suspect.