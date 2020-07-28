New Orleans & Company Kicks Off 2020 COOLinary Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company invites New Orleans residents and nearby visitors to explore their city and support the local restaurant industry by taking advantage of dining options through COOLinary New Orleans, New Orleans & Company’s annual summer campaign.

Unlike previous years, the campaign has opened participation to include delivery and take-out options, as well as counter service restaurants.

COOLinary encourages locals to experience their hometown more affordably than any other time of year while assisting the businesses that make New Orleans one of the most culturally authentic destinations in the world.

The 16th annual COOLinary New Orleans (August 1- September 13) returns this summer in an updated format, offering special two- and three-course lunch menus for $20 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $39 or less at a variety of restaurants across the city. The campaign showcases inventive menus created by award-winning chefs, highlighting the authentic cuisine of New Orleans.

Visit www.COOLinaryNewOrleans.com for menus.



“New Orleans & Company is committed to nourishing and sustaining the incomparable culture that is the basis of our city’s economy. Our beloved restaurant community has been severely impacted by the pandemic crisis that began during their busiest season and the COOLinary campaign is a wonderful opportunity for us all to contribute to their success.” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “The addition of take-out and delivery to the program will help our residents support these establishments in whatever way they feel most comfortable. We hope this is a time where we can rediscover New Orleans’ authentic spirit and fall in love with our hometown again.”

New Orleans & Company invites non-member restaurants to sign up for a membership in New Orleans & Company and participate in the COOLinary promotion. Benefits for becoming a member of New Orleans & Company extend beyond the summer COOLinary program. Members enjoy year-round promotional efforts connecting them with leisure visitors, tour groups, meetings and convention customers, professional networking, visitor resources, online promotion, educational opportunities and more.

To learn more about becoming a member go to www.neworleans.com/membership or email us at membership@neworleans.com.

In addition to giving locals an opportunity to sample some of the city’s most celebrated dining and cultural options, the summer campaigns also drive business to New Orleans area restaurants during a historically slow period. While supporting our local businesses, please be sure to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands often.