New Orleans Coast Guard aircrew rescues man 20 miles south of Gulf Shores

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Fourth of July has taken on another reason to celebrate for one fishing charter crewmember on Sunday.

The Coast Guard medivaced the 47-year-old man off the 40-foot fishing boat after he was losing consciousness and reportedly experiencing seizures. The boat was approximately 20 miles south of Gulf Shores, Ala.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on-scene, safely hoisted the man and transferred him to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., for further medical care.