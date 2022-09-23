Stormin' of the Sazerac at The Roosevelt New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s history.

It’s the 73rd anniversary of the “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” at The Roosevelt New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at the Roosevelt to celebrate the bold and barrier-breaking women who stormed the Sazerac Bar years ago.

It’s an annual luncheon and recreation of the “Stormin’ of the Sazerac”.

The Roosevelt raises a glass to the ladies who stormed the hotel’s Sazerac Bar back in 1949 and demanded equality.

And they’d like to order a stiff drink.