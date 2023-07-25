NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans officials will begin holding a series of community meetings on Tuesday, July 25 to hear public opinion about how the 2024 budget should be spent.

Residents will have the chance to meet with officials to voice their concerns within their communities.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says these meetings are designed for the public to get information directly from her administration and for them to hear the public’s priorities.

“Building out the city’s budget for 2024 is a process that does not happen overnight, it starts right now. I encourage all residents to attend and be engaged throughout this budget process as we continue to meet them where they are and deliver meaningful results,” said Cantrell.

A total of five meetings are set to happen between Tuesday and August 7 with the first scheduled for 5 p.m. in District D at McDonough 35 High School.

The additional four meetings are as followed:

District B, July 27: Warren Easton Charter High School

District C, August 1: Martin Behrman Charter School

District A, August 3: Esperanza Academy Middle School (Dunbar Building)

District E, August 7: Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Every meeting is said to begin with a Resource Fair including specific city departments to provide residents with access and transparency to local government. Following the fair is the meeting at 6 p.m. and after residents can meet one-on-one with city leaders.

Also in attendance will be Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño, Chief Financial Officer Norman White, and all department directors. Anyone not able to make it can email comments and feedback to citybudget@nola.gov.

