NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference on the City’s 2022 Hurricane Season operational and security preparations.

Since hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 each year, city officials wanted to prepare in the event of a tropical weather occurrence.

NOAA forecasters are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year, which would make it the 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season.