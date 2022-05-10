NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some New Orleans police officers may soon get a pay raise.

The Criminal Justice Committee of the New Orleans City Council decided unanimously Tuesday to vote on an ordinance that would give the city’s police officers a pay raise.

Authored by Councilwoman Leslie Harris, the pay raise will be an annual two-percent salary increase for commissioned officers with three to 23 years of continuous service with the New Orleans Police Department.

The president of the Police Association of New Orleans, Chief Michael Glaser, attended Tuesday’s committee meeting.

According to Glaser, a pay raise is one way to address retention after the department lost more than sixty officers since January 1, bringing their number down to about 1,000 officers. Glaser says the department should have 1,600 officers.

The other ordinance would rotate officers who work within the police department’s Public Integrity Bureau.

The ordinance comes after complaints made against the bureau.

Councilmembers decided to defer that ordinance until they heard from other parties and received more background information on the PIB.

The council meets for their regular meeting on Thursday, May 19.