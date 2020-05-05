New Orleans chefs and restaurants among 2020 James Beard Award Nominees

Restaurants in New Orleans may be closed right now, but that hasn’t stopped these extremely talented local chefs from standing out among the 2020 James Beard Award Nominees.
Well before the COVID-19 crisis caused restaurants to close their dining rooms, these outstanding chefs helped carry on the longstanding tradition of excellent food in the Crescent City.
Here are the local nominees for the 2020 James Beard Award:
2020 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards
Best New Restaurant
Gianna
Outstanding Baker
Graison Gill – Bellegarde Bakery
Outstanding Chef
Donald Link – Herbsaint
Outstanding Hospitality
Brigtsen’s
Outstanding Restaurateur
JoAnn Clevenger – Upperline Restaurant
Outstanding Wine Program
Bacchanal
Best Chef: South
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus – Coquette
Michael Gulotta – Maypop
Mason Hereford – Turkey and the Wolf
Isaac Toups – Toups’ Meatery
The 2020 James Beard Award winners will be announced on May 27. There will not be a physical ceremony this year because of the coronavirus.