NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At a warehouse near New Orleans, it’s a big deal.

That’s because it’s a big birthday for Lousiana’s best-known bean.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood invites you to celebrate Camellia Beans.

It’s a big bean party at Camellia Beans to celebrate 100 years in the business.



It’s been a whole century of beans, peas, and lentils. Since 1923, that’s when the Camellia Beans buffet began.

For Vince Hayward, it’s a fourth-generation family affair.

Through the Great Depression, who knows how many hurricanes and a pandemic, too.

The star of the show at Camellia is the red kidney bean. It sells better than any bean in the USA.

Celebrating a centennial means these beans are classic.

More than just the reason to add rice and make a meal.

These beans help create a world-class, world-famous culture.