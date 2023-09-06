NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Business Alliance received $900,000 from the City of New Orleans for economic development initiatives in Orleans Parish.

NOLABA representatives said the funding comes as part of an endeavor agreement with the city, noting it’s an accredited economic development organization with a focus on business attraction and retention, small business growth, strategic development and talent solutions.

They said the funding will help the NOLABA in its work to “unite a diverse community of stakeholders to retain and attract high-growth industries, catalyze local businesses and neighborhoods, create wealth through small business and workforce development, expand green infrastructure expertise, and build an equitable and sustainable economic future.”

“We are proud to be a part of the work that NOLABA is doing for the growth of economic development in the city,” said Gilbert Montaño, NOLABA board chair. “The board is committed to supporting the NOLABA team’s efforts, and we know moving forward, we are going to see more positive impacts from this dynamic organization.”

