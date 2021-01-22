Could New Orleans be in for another case of chicken sandwich fever

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken sandwich lovers in the ‘Big Easy’ may be in for a spicy twist with the arrival of Chick-fil-A’s new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe.

Starting Jan. 25, the new menu item will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, including those in New Orleans.

It is the first limited-time entrée to be featured on the national menu since summer 2019, which is when the Popeyes chicken sandwich went viral.

Nearly a dozen fast-food chains in the U.S. have introduced similar fried-chicken sandwiches in the past three months. Even traditional hamburger chains, such as McDonald’s and Shake Shack joining the bandwagon.

Limited time: Chick-fil-A’s Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with colby-jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

According to the Altanta-based fast-food giant, the sandwich has already been tested in select markets, where it received positive feedback from guests.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc.

“We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets.”