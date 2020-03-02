New Orleans band cancels Japan tour because of coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans band Funk on Da Table has cancelled its upcoming tour of Japan amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Band leader John “Papa” Gros announced the cancelation of the tour on Facebook this weekend.

“It is sad to announce that Funk on Da Table’s Japan Tour has been canceled due to the coronavirus,” Gros wrote. “We are all healthy and want to stay that way. We hope our Japanese fans and friends are healthy and pray that the coronavirus is contained, eliminated and its effects are minimal. Until then, keep da funk on da table.”

The band features New Orleans funk mainstay June Yamagishi, KenKen, and Raymond Weber in addition to Gros.

The tour of Japan, which was announced in late January, would have taken the band to Tokyo for two stops on March 12 and March 13, one night in Nagoya on March 14, and a three night run in Kyoto from March 15 through March 17.