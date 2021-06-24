New Orleans Athletics Makes the Move to ESPN+

NEW ORLEANS – All New Orleans Athletics live-stream sporting events will move to ESPN+ beginning with the 2021 fall season. The Privateers will stream all home men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and baseball contests on the Worldwide Leader.

New Orleans will enhance its stream with a multi-camera production for all sports, instant replay and a 4K-quality stream. Basketball will have the traditional center court camera, along with baseline video, volleyball will have three cameras, and baseball will add cameras down the first and third base lines. In addition, a production room will be built at Maestri Field for the 2022 campaign.

I’m so pleased we could join ESPN+, the worldwide leader, as a partner to live-stream Privateer athletic events,” said Tim Duncan, Vice President of Athletics and Recreation. “This move will bring us much more exposure which will aid our coaches in recruiting high-level talent and expand the #NOLAsTeam brand strategy. I’d like to publicly give Kelvin Queliz, Assistant AD for Communications and Marketing, and his team for preparing the department for this move. His acumen in this area is amongst the best and it is easy to see why he is a star within the athletics communications industry!

“Our goal is to maximize exposure for our student-athletes and program and those four letters carry weight,” said Kelvin Queliz, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications & Marketing. “An upgraded live stream is a crucial recruiting tool and one we put a priority towards investing in. Promoting #NOLAsTeam across all sports is of the utmost importance. We will provide a professional quality content on the industry-leading sports streaming service in the nation.”



Fan will now watch home volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball on ESPN+ rather than the previous UNOPrivateers.com/watch. The website will continue to stream press conferences and special events.

A subscription to ESPN+ includes thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s television networks and exclusive editorial content from several ESPN writers and reporters. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that sports fans subscribe to directly on ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or through the ESPN App. It costs just $5.99 a month, or $59.99 per year.



Sports fans access it through the ESPN+ section of ESPN.com or the ESPN App (on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices). They can also subscribe at ESPNplus.com.



ESPN+ and the ESPN App are available on Apple and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as on TV- connected devices including but not limited to: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Playstation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox and more.



Users can stream anytime, anywhere and on up to three simultaneous devices. They can view events live or watch on-demand, in HD, and can download some content for offline viewing.



ESPN+ is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How Do I Subscribe To ESPN+?

A subscription to ESPN+ is available for purchase via ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or the ESPN App. Fans can access ESPN+ content only after they have subscribed. To subscribe, click here.



How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $5.99 per month or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $59.99 per year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.



Where Can I Stream ESPN+?

In the ESPN+ tab within the ESPN app on Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go. See the full list of supported devices and how to stream here.



Can I Still Access Old Games on UNOPrivateers.com/watch?

Games will no longer be archived on our website, UNOPrivateers.com/watch. Going forward, all games aired on ESPN+ can be accessible to rewatch for ESPN+ subscribers.



Can I Watch Non-New Orleans Events with My ESPN+ Subscription?

An ESPN+ subscription gains access to watch all ESPN+ content, including thousands of other college sports events, exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, MLB and NHL games, top professional domestic and international soccer, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, and more, as well as exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.



Who Do I Contact If There Are Questions About the ESPN+ Or The ESPN App?

If fans have any questions about the ESPN+ or the ESPN App, please direct them to customer service.

Online & Chat: https://help.espnplus.com

Phone: 800-727-1800

ESPN+ Customer Support Available: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern, seven days a week

For additional questions, visit the ESPN+ Frequently Asked Questions



