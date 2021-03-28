New Orleans art exhibit postponed, new date set for April

Criminal Justice Reform activists to reschedule public art exhibition illustrating the detrimental impact of money bail on New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A new date has been set for an special art exhibit shining a spotlight on injustice within the local community. Originally set for Sunday, March 28, the event was postponed to Sunday, April 3 due to weather.

The Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition (OPPRC) is partnering with artist Journey Allen and Addis NOLA restaurant to unveil a mural that illustrates the impacts of money injustice on the New Orleans community, as well as what a future without cash bail could look like.

The public art installation will inform the community about the impact of money injustice through an art medium as advocacy organizations from across the city fight to eliminate the use of money bail.

What: OPPRC Presents: “Innocent Until Proven Guilty” Mural Unveiling

Saturday, April 3, 12 p.m. Where: Addis NOLA at 422 S. Broad Ave.

Addis NOLA at 422 S. Broad Ave. RSVP Link: Link Here

