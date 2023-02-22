METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Mardi Gras 2023 has come and gone and that can only mean one thing: it’s Lent!

Dozens of cars were lined up at the Munholland United Methodist Church as its annual drive-thru Ash Wednesday event kicked off. Serving more than 1,500 cars per year, organizers say the event is a way for people who are unable to make a full-length service to still observe the holiday.

As drivers pull up, they roll down their windows for a time of prayer and the imposition of ashes, reminding worshipers of the Biblical theme of “Remembering you are dust, and to dust, you shall return.”

Munholland’s drive-thru ashes will be available until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Other churches offering ashes to go on Wednesday include:

Christ the King Lutheran Church and Preschool in Kenner from 2-4 p.m.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Chalmette until 6 p.m.

Lent will last until Easter Sunday, which falls on April 17 this year.