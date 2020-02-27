New Orleans Airport awarded additional $2.64 million Federal grant to extend taxiway

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the City of New Orleans and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announced that the Federal Aviation Administration awarded an additional $2.64 million in grant funding to MSY, which will be used to help fund an update and extension to its current taxiway infrastructure. The grant comes as a part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which funds airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting, and markings. In November 2019, MSY was notified it will be awarded $7 million in AIP funds for the taxiway project, bringing the federal funding for this project to $9.64 million.

“I’d like to thank U.S. Rep. Garret Graves for his support and partnership as the Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation. A world-class city deserves a world-class airport, and we are already seeing the value of our new terminal at MSY. We also recognize the need to keep moving forward to make it even better, and we cannot do that without our federal partners,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Together we are making MSY the crown jewel of the Gulf South.”

“These investments deliver vital support for our state’s airports and help ensure a quality experience and safety for Louisiana’s air travelers and visitors,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation.

The $9.64 million in federal funding will be used toward the extension of the Airport’s Taxiway G and Taxiway B, which connect to MSY’s East-West Runway (11-29). These taxiway extensions will provide additional aircraft access to the East-West Runway (11-29).

The project has an estimated cost of $40 million, and is expected to begin in fall 2020. It will consist of extending Taxiway G 1500 feet to the west of its current location to connect it with the Runway 11-29 end and building out Taxiway B to connect it to Taxiway G. Crews will also install the required lighting and signage for these extensions. The work is expected to last up to 2 years. Normal aircraft operations at MSY will continue throughout the project.

“Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a vital economic engine for the Greater New Orleans region. We are very grateful for this funding and would like to thank our partners on the federal level for their support and commitment to maintaining our airport infrastructure and operations,” said Hon. Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board.

“This funding will support a critical piece of infrastructure here at this facility and ensure that we are well-positioned to accommodate our future needs,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole.

Two hundred eighty-seven airports in 41 states received airport infrastructure grants today through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s FAA. More than 2,000 airports across the United States have benefited from $11.4 billion in federal safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.