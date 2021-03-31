New Orleans adjusts crowd sizes and capacity limits under Modified Phase III

A brass band, that called themselves the Voting Band, plays for people waiting in line to vote on Election Day, in the Mid City section of in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced modifications to the Phase III guidelines in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective 6 a.m. on April 2, all indoor public and private gatherings shall be limited to 150 individuals and outdoor public and private gatherings shall be limited to 250 individuals, compared to Gov. John Bel Edwards easing restrictions on Tuesday allowing for maximum crowd sizes of 500.

Also, Outdoor Recreation Spaces and Sports Complexes will be allowed to open at up to 50% of standing capacity, which is in line with the state’s new order.

Indoor Recreation Spaces and Sports Complexes will be allowed to open at up to 25% of standing capacity. Any events taking place in recreation spaces or sports complexes that are not athletic competitions, must obtain a special event permit.

Social distancing and masks are still mandatory.

No additional changes to the New Orleans guidelines have been made at this time.