NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of the new Desire-Florida Multi-Service Center on Thursday, June 15.

Located at 3520 Industry Street, the center serves as a space for various events and city needs, according to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“Flexibility relative to the use, it’s equipped with meeting rooms, a professional kitchen, music and dance room, we have new office space. It’s flexible for events and weddings, and whatever the community desires in the desires for the community.”

The $4.9 million in funding came from a combination of city bonds, FEMA dollars and Hurricane Katrina funds.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A list of upcoming events can be found at NORDC.org.

