NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ahead of the 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Levees.Org is launching a campaign to get engineering schools to teach students about the levee failures that led to the flooding of New Orleans in 2005.

Levees.Org founder Sandy Rosenthal announced the campaign on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the group’s Katrina exhibit, near where the London Avenue Canal levee breached.

Rosenthal calls the levee failures “the worst engineering disaster in U.S. history.”

The advocacy group wants collegiate engineering schools to teach students about the levee breaks as part of a required course on engineering failures.

“We need to create a world where if the engineering schools do not teach their students and instruct them about engineering disasters and the lessons that can be learned, that they don’t get accredited,” said Rosenthal.

Levees.Org plans to send a petition to every dean of every engineering school nationwide, asking them to make a required course on engineering failures part of their curriculums.

