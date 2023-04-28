NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will feature an all-new “1 Million Strong wellness retreat experience” tent allowing all music fans to enjoy the event.

The tent is dedicated to sober-supportive wellness. Festivalgoers can enjoy alcohol-free cocktails, afternoon mocktail happy hours, and meet others in recovery or allies.

The initiative was created by partnering with Stand Together Foundation, Stand Together Music, and The Phoenix. They hope to transform people’s thinking about addiction and recovery.

The tent will open at 11:00 am daily, the same time Jazz Fest opens its gates. There will be a mocktail happy hour at 3pm every day.

To learn more about the 1 Million Strong initiative, visit their website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

