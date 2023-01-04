METAIRIE (WGNO)— A national and international grocery store is now opening its doors in Metairie, and if you love super savings, you’ll love ALDI.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a sneak peek of the best deals at the new store on Veterans Boulevard, which officially opens on January 5th.

With over 1,600 different items and 90 percent of the items being the exclusive ALDI brand, Heather Moore with ALDI says it is the super savings that makes their stores stand out.

ALDI is known for its fresh produce and great organic line, and meat, chicken, and fish selection.

At this specific store they also will have a “Gulf Favorites” section selling local favorite brands.

“First and foremost people are going to save a ton of money and everyone wants to save money, whether it makes paying rent easier or taking a better Spring Break. The prices are what get people in, but the quality it what makes people come back,” Moore said.

ALDI says customers are going to be really wowed by the prices, but then they will buy a cartful and really be wowed by the quality.

There are 2,200 ALDI stores in the United States and they are now expanding in Louisiana.

“Metairie is the latest in the area, we have other stores coming and one is opening in Covington on January 19th,” she said.

For shoppers like Linda Metteaurer she’s familiar with ALDI and says Louisiana’s lucky to have the new store.

“I love ALDI. The produce is wonderful and fresh, the quality, and the prices are excellent,” Metteaurer said.

“We hope customers will come check us out,” Moore said.

Tomorrow is the official grand opening. The first 100 customers will get a gift bag filled with groceries, and four lucky customers will get $100 gift cards.

