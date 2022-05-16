SLIDELL (WGNO) — ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing grocery retailers and it is coming to our area with an official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 2nd.

The new store is part of ALDI’s nationwide growth including the opening of 150 new stores this year. Around 20 of the stores will be in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana.

The store is Slidell will be located at 137 Northshore Boulevard, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On June 16th the store will start doing grocery delivery and curbside pickup.

“We’re proud to be opening our first store in the New Orleans area and can’t wait for area shoppers to come discover ALDI for the first time,” said Heather Moore, Division Vice-President for ALDI. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials as well as a great selection of regional items.”

ALDI is also looking to hire employees. To learn more about working for them, click HERE.