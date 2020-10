NEW ORLEANS – After years of waiting, the RTA has finally introduced the new Algiers Ferry to New Orleans residents and visitors.

Although the boats were delivered more than two years ago, the introduction was put on hold because of structural flaws that required the ferry to be sent back to the builder.

Ferry captain Gavin Fayard says the ride across the river is less than a half mile. The travel time is between four and six minutes.

Riders say they are glad to finally have access to the ferry.