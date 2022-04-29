NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New information about the disappearance of a New Orleans woman has surfaced.

44-year-old Becky Hendrix, who was reported missing in January, was allegedly found dead in her car according to her mother Karen Hendrix.

Karen Hendrix told WGNO that she was found dead in her car Thursday night in the parking lot of the University Medical Center.

Two weeks ago the New Orleans Police department named 43-year-old Michal hearty and 56-year-old Etienne Defelice as people of interest in her disappearance.

Karen Hendrix told WGNO NOPD has not released information about her death.

WGNO reporter Anna McAllister is covering the story.

As more information becomes available WGNO will keep this story updated.