New company announces headquarters expansion to Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the presence of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana during a media availability and press conference Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A digital marketing company is relocating its headquarters in Baton Rouge as part of an expansion.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Click Here Digital CEO Bo White said Tuesday the company is investing $1.2 million to renovate its new site that’s located on two acres along Interstate 12.

Louisiana Economic Development said the expansion means Click Here Digital will keep 63 existing jobs and add 100 new positions to the payroll with an average annual salary of $52,000 plus benefits.