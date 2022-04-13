NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The new Canopy by Hilton is a historic renovation of the former Oil and Gas Building built in 1959, located near the French Quarter is now open and ready for guests.

The Canopy is a 176-room, 14-story hotel whose building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014. Its use of glass, steel, and geometry in a skyscraper has been transformed into this new hotel.

In addition to the rooms, there is a restaurant and bar. The hotel’s restaurant is called, “Ginger Roux” and it is a Creole and Cantonese-inspired concept. Chef Jonathan Hostetler will serve up featured dishes like crawfish boil fried rice, lemongrass BBQ shrimp, gumbo dumplings, General Tso’s alligator, and much more. The bar is called “The Herbalist” and will feature exotic cocktails.

The Canopy is located at 100 Tulane Avenue.

For more information, click HERE.