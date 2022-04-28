NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new book about a unique alligator written and illustrated by a local author is teaching the importance lesson of acceptance in a fun way.

Artist and illustrator Shannon Kelley Atwater shares a sweet story of friendship and community. In her new book, “Alligators Don’t Like Flowers,” it celebrates the differences that make individuals special and it touches on overcoming stereotypes, and it teaches the valuable lesson of acceptance with Angelo the Alligator and his swamp friends.

You can find this new children’s book, “Alligators Don’t Like Flowers,” at Dirty Coast stores. The author will be signing copies of the book and doing a story time at Zoo-To-Do For Kids tomorrow night and then another book signing at 1 p.m. at Peaches Records on Sunday.

For more information on the book, click HERE.