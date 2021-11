NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Since 2006, Ochsner Baptist Hospital has delivered 25,000 babies.

Ochsner Baptist care team wih Monique Gordon and newborn Mateo Gordon

The Ochsner team helped welcomed Mateo Gordon into the world on Sunday, November 7 at 9:57 a.m.

Mateo was born weighing eight pounds and six ounces.

Mateo and his mother, Monique Gordon were surrounded by the Ochsner care team who were excited bout the milestone birth.

To learn more about what to expect when expecting at Ochsner visit: OCHSNER.ORG/NEWMOM