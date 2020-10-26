CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Two police officers with the Central Police Department were asked to help catch something over the weekend.
No, it was not a suspect.
In this case, Officers Shaine Powers and Russell Williams caught themselves a little alligator on Sunday.
CPD says the officers had no trouble taking the gator into custody which was found trying to cross “Hooper Road by the Neighborhood Walmart.”
Authorities noted that a member of Wildlife and Fisheries is relocating the reptile.
- ‘Never a dull moment in “C” TOWN,’ local police apprehend alligator
- Browns star Beckham done for season with torn knee ligament
- Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
- Tulane Baseball Opens Fall Ball Workouts
- 10AM Zeta Update — Hurricane Watches likely to be issued for parts of the Gulf Coast later today.