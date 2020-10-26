‘Never a dull moment in “C” TOWN,’ local police apprehend alligator

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Two police officers with the Central Police Department were asked to help catch something over the weekend.

No, it was not a suspect.

In this case, Officers Shaine Powers and Russell Williams caught themselves a little alligator on Sunday.

CPD says the officers had no trouble taking the gator into custody which was found trying to cross “Hooper Road by the Neighborhood Walmart.”

Authorities noted that a member of Wildlife and Fisheries is relocating the reptile.