NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, heavy rain is expected. Heavy rain can cause potential street flooding in some areas.

According to NOLA Ready, Neutral ground parking will be allowed until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Debris from Ida is stored on the neutral ground awaiting pickup from debris contractors. When moving cars on or off the neutral ground, be careful of debris in the area. pic.twitter.com/sjmIOwdLsL — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 18, 2021

NOLA Ready reminds the public to stay off roads if possible. If citizens have to drive, be cautious and never drive through floodwaters.

Call 9-1-1 to report street flooding.

We’re getting reports of street flooding in #NOLA.



🔺Stay off the roads if possible.

🔺If you have to drive, never drive through floodwaters.

🔺Call 9-1-1 to report street flooding.https://t.co/KqU81SC1j1 pic.twitter.com/NbDWSgXRR6 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 18, 2021

Extremely heavy rain in the NOLA metro is leading to tons of street flooding! Please be beyond careful if traveling! @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/SX3zjr8syZ — Brooke Laizer (@BrookeLaizer_Wx) September 18, 2021

Heavy rain not moving much. Please be aware of street flooding potential and avoid driving through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/mg6Vs0s27O — Hank Allen (@HankAllenWX) September 18, 2021