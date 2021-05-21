Networking and Crawfish, Friday night at the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce 2021 Crawfish Boil

METAIRIE, La. — On Friday, May 21, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 23rd Annual Crawfish Boil.

This event serves as a valuable opportunity to connect with small and large business professionals, community leaders, and elected officials.

Gather your team, wear your company logoed shirt, and bring a stack of business cards. Get ready for 2,000+ pounds of Louisiana mudbugs, beer, music and outdoor fun!

Tickets include unlimited crawfish, Cajun cuisine, beer & wine, soft drinks, music, and networking opportunities!

Ticket prices are as follows:

Chamber Member Ticket : $50

: $50 Prospective Member Ticket : $60

: $60 Young Professional (ages 21-39) Ticket: $35

Online ticket sales have ended but tickets will be sold at the door.

The event is being held at the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, located at 3421 North Causeway Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 70002.