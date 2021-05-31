Neighbors react to shooting of 12-year old girl in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS— This weekend a 12-year old girl was shot and killed along with two others on Delery Street in the Lower Ninth Ward around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

NOPD says a suspect opened fire shooting a 12-year old girl who later died at an area hospital. An 18-year old male and a 19-year old male were also shot and injured.

Neighbors in this neighborhood say the shooting happened in a house on the 500 block of Delery Street, which they believe is an Air B & B.

Leslie Copelin grew up on Delery Street and says the military used to patrol the area making it safer.

“They used to patrol from the levee to the lakefront, they patrolled Delery Street, but in the last four or five years, we haven’t seen them. Patrolling makes a difference, because there is a presence,” she said.

A local organization—Level Up—Save our Youth NOLA made their presence known visiting the neighborhood today to provide resources for families.

“It is heartbreaking, sad, sick. We have to brace ourselves for more if we don’t correct it now,” Ricky Joseph with Level Up said.

Their mission is to align kids with positive influences and purpose to deter them from a life of crime.

“We know with these type of incidents, it can go on and on,” he said.

Neighbors want the crime to stop especially with so many young families living in this neighborhood.

“We have a lot of crime here especially in the last six months. Help would be really helpful,” Margeaux Fox, a neighbor said.