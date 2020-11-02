Need a ride to vote? Your friendly funeral home is ready to roll

NEW ORLEANS – Election Day is here.
If what’s keeping you from voting is a ride to the polls, WGNO’s Bill Wood is ready to help you roll.
It’s a first class ride.
It’s from a funeral home.
Rhodes Funeral Home is offering free rides to seniors and their families.
The rides roll from 7 am to 8 pm on election day.
To register for a ride, just click right here, please.
Or to make your reservation, you can call: 504-943-3422
It’s your vote.
It’s your voice.
Your choice.
With democracy, in the driver’s seat.