Need a ride to vote? Your friendly funeral home is ready to roll

In New Orleans and across America, it's an election day tradition

NEW ORLEANS – Election Day is here.

If what’s keeping you from voting is a ride to the polls, WGNO’s Bill Wood is ready to help you roll.

It’s a first class ride.

It’s from a funeral home.

Rhodes Funeral Home is offering free rides to seniors and their families.

The rides roll from 7 am to 8 pm on election day.

To register for a ride, just click right here, please.

Or to make your reservation, you can call: 504-943-3422

It’s your vote.

It’s your voice.

Your choice.

With democracy, in the driver’s seat.