Need a job? Here’s how to work during election season

In New Orleans, 300 polling place workers wanted

NEW ORLEANS – Need a job?

You can get one during the fall elections.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the Secretary of State is hiring people to work in the state’s polling places.

You will make $200 on election day.

You could make $100 a day working early voting.

To apply, just click right here, please.

When it comes to voting and COVID-19, New Orleans Councilwoman Helena Moreno has an idea.

She wants to use the Superdome and Smoothie King Center as places for people to vote.

They’d be bigger.

More space.

More space for social distancing.

In New Orleans, Arthur Morrell is the man in charge of the elections.

Among his job titles is Chief Election Officer.

He says New Orleans will need about 300 workers during election season.