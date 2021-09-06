Need a hot shower after a cold-hearted storm?

SLIDELL, La.. (WGNO) – Nothing works you out or works you over like a Category 4 hurricane.

Taking water, electricity and sometimes everything.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is on the North Shore in Slidell.

He’s with Fitness Director Zach Landry at Cross Gates Family Fitness.

Zach’s got what may be the cleanest deal in Louisiana.

If you’re a relief worker, you can come to the gym and take a few hot shower.

You can charge your phone.

You can even work out.

It’s real power.

In Slidell, they call their mission Slidell Strong.