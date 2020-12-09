Need a break from reality? Picture this!

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans is a city that knows how to put on a show.
That’s for sure.
But nobody’s seen a spectacle as spectacular as this one.
It’s the Reality Breaker.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says it really is a break from reality.
It’s a puppet show.
Really.
Rolling down the road.
Nudging its way through neighborhoods.
It’s the collaboration of four artists who had an original intention of creating a puppet show for kids.
Then came COVID.
So they re-wrote their script.
You can follow them in on Instagram right here.