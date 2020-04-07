Nearly a dozen people work to rescue an injured baby eagle in a Metairie neighborhood

METAIRIE, LA – Tensions were high and anxiety was at it’s peak, but that did not stop the rescue of a baby American Bald Eagle.

Local photographer P.J. Hahn was going through some of his photos of the eagles when he saw a fishing lure caught on one of the babies chest and the other end was hooked through the babies foot.

Hahn believes the lure was brought into the nest by one of the parents when they brought a fish into the nest for a meal.

The baby had problems walking and stretching in the nest. His sibling was feeding him. It was a sad and disturbing sight

P.J. knew if the hook wasn’t removed this baby eagle would die.

A lover of wildlife, he jumped into action calling everyone he knew to help the injured eagle.

Jefferson Parish officials, wildlife experts, a local tree service, a local vet and a neighborhood answered the call.

As the rescue began both eagles who had never flown, launched their first flight into the Metairie neighborhood. Neighbors quickly located both eagles.

Wildlife experts and the vet were able to successfully remove the lure and put antibiotics on the wound.

They were treated and released at the LSU Vet Center in Baton Rouge.

Both American Bald Eagle babies are at Wings of Hope today. They are recovering nicely. They will be returned to their nest in the coming days.