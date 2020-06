NEW ORLEANS – With time to spare, GivenNOLA Day 2020 has topped the $5.9 million donated last year.

As we count down the final minutes of GiveNOLA Day, donations are still coming in.

More than 60,000 donors have made up a staggering $6.9 million in donations.

GiveNOLA Day is a day to give back to the community by donating to one or more of over 800 participating non-profits around the city.

To find a non-profit to donate to or to get more information, you can head online to givenola.org.