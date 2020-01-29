NCIS: New Orleans to film in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS– The City of New Orleans is alerting residents that the television series NCIS: New Orleans will be filming in Algiers on Wednesday, Jan. 29, through Friday Jan. 31, and on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, through Friday Jan. 31, will include a street closure in the 700 block of DeArmas Street between Vallette to Belleville streets from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. This filming will include up to 150 extras portraying a vigil and protest.

Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m.-11 p.m., filming will take place in the 700 block of DeArmas Street between Vallette and Belleville. This scene will involve will involve a chase between a police officer and an actor.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, filming will take place from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. in the 700 block of DeArmas Street between Vallette and Belleville. Filming will include a staged press conference. Additional filming will take place from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. in the 400 block of Park Boulevard.

Police officers will be on hand to facilitate filming and to ensure the overall safety of pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

For any questions regarding filming please contact Ellie Ginsburg of the NCIS location team at 240-439-0691 or Carroll Morton, Director of Film New Orleans, at 504-240-9504.