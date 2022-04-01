NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 1, 2022, Mayor Cantrell, NBA star Magic Johnson, and the founders of JLC Infrastructure, announced the rollout of the Smart City Initiative.

The goal of the program is to deliver internet service to people in underserved areas.

The initiative plans to bring services to three initial New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Centers across the city.

The three areas include Joe W. Brown Park Recreation Center in District E, the Milne Recreation Center in District D, and the Treme Center in District C.

The City estimates that up to 50 percent of the households in certain communities do not have internet access.

City officials said the initiative would bring digital equity to the city.

Since the beginning of my first term as Mayor, I have been laser-focused on bridging the digital divide in our city. This remains a priority of my administration and is another step in developing programs like our 2018 Digital Equity Initiative and Computer Donation and Recycle Program, to mobilize broadband connectivity to underserved communities. These initiatives ensure equitable access to affordable internet coupled with wraparound digital services for residents that do not have broadband access, and we are excited to partner with Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and James ‘Jim’ Reynolds, founders of JLC Infrastructure, to continue the work started before the COVID-19 pandemic, and achieve our goal of building fiber infrastructure. Mayor LaToya Cantrell.