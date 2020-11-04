Navarre Ave temporarily closed beginning Friday

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning this Friday, the city of New Orleans will temporarily close part of the westbound travel lane for work in the 800 block of Navarre Avenue beginning at 7 a.m.

They say that detour signs will be in place throughout construction, which will take place between Vicksburg and Marshal Foch streets. Crews will begin working in the westbound lane; the eastbound lane will remain open to traffic. After completion of the westbound lane, the eastbound lane will be closed to traffic and the westbound lane will be reopened. They say that the work in each lane is estimated to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting. Work on the 800 block of Navarre is scheduled to be completed in December 2020.

During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. As usual, residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed.

The work is part of the $9.1 million Navarre Group A road repair project. New roadways, sidewalks and waterline repairs are expected to be complete by summer 2021.