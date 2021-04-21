National WWII Museum to receive $824,000 improvements grant

NEW ORLEANS — According to Senator Bill Cassidy, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $824,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the National World War II Museum, Inc.

The grant will allow for campus site improvements and audio and visual technical systems.

“Tourism is critical to economic opportunity in our state, especially in New Orleans, which has felt the deep impact of COVID-19 and lockdowns,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The National World War II Museum is a treasure in our backyard and this grant ensures it welcomes back visitors better than before.”

According to EDA, the grant will be matched with $230,945 in local investment.

These improvements are expected to create 63 jobs, retain 7 jobs, and generate $350,000 in private investment.

This project is funded under the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which passed in March 2019 and provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.