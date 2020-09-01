National WWII Museum offering half-price admission to Louisiana residents throughout September

NEW ORLEANS – The National WWII Museum is showing its appreciation to local supporters by once again offering half-priced admission to Louisiana residents during the month of September, which also marks the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day) on September 2 and the official ending of World War II.

Due to COVID-19, the Museum continues all safety and social distancing protocols, enhanced facility cleaning and limited capacity timed ticketing. Visitors are encouraged to pre-purchase Museum admission online in advance.

Throughout September, Louisiana residents will enjoy the Museum’s exhibits and galleries for a discounted price.

As one of the premier museum destinations in the country, The National WWII Museum currently spans five pavilions featuring several permanent exhibits, which tell the complete story of America’s road to war and the fight to secure freedom overseas. Permanent exhibits include The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George R. Brown Salute to the Home Front, Richard C. Adkerson & Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Road to Tokyo: Pacific Theater Galleries, The Duchossois Family Road to Berlin: European Theater Galleries and the institution’s original exhibit The D-Day Invasion of Normandy.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the Museum’s newest temporary, special exhibit, Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II (on display through January 3, 2021) sponsored by E. L. Wiegand Foundation is also currently on display. Activated on January 20, 1944, the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, known as the “Ghost Army,” was the first mobile, multimedia, tactical deception unit in US Army history. Consisting of an authorized strength of 82 officers and 1,023 men under the command of Army veteran Colonel Harry L. Reeder, this unique and top-secret unit armed with nothing heavier than .50 caliber machine guns was capable of simulating two whole divisions—approximately 30,000 men—and used visual, sonic and radio deception to fool German forces during World War II’s final year. Visitors can learn the story of the 23rd and their role in Allied victory through featured artifacts such as artwork, uniforms, an inflatable tank and more.

In order to receive the September discount, residents must present a valid Louisiana state ID at the Museum’s ticket counter.

For an additional $7, visitors can also choose to include “Beyond All Boundaries,” a 4D journey through World War II. The discount also applies to group sales, but there is a limit of four admissions per guest.