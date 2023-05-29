NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The National WWII Museum hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony, complete with a presentation of The Missing Man Table and a keynote speech from a Gold Star daughter who lost her father in WWII when she was two years old.

Dolores Milhous gave an emotional address about her father, James Robinson Jr. He was a U.S. Army officer recognized posthumously with the Medal of Honor in 1945 for his remarkable bravery in leading his company in retaking a German town.

Milhous shared a beautiful memory of her father coming home and putting her on his shoulders. She said at that moment, she felt like she could do anything and took that courage with her throughout her life.

Out of the stories she told, what stood out was the impact of “his spirit, his love, [and] his can-do-it attitude.” Milhous said, “Every time you read things about him, he was that way.”

The memories brought on tears, for which Milhous apologized on stage. WGNO caught up with her after the ceremony. She said a WWII veteran spoke to her and encouraged her never to feel bad about crying for her father.

When asked how other Americans should honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, she said, “Stop and say thank you, and just give them a hug.”

Attendees also enjoyed performances by the American Legion Post 377 band and the museum’s Victory Belles.

Through the Blue Star Museums program, the National WWII Museum offers free admission to current servicemembers and their families through Labor Day.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.

